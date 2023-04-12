Iyabo Ojo Reacts As APC Member Who Abused Her For Supporting Peter Obi Battles ‘Strange’ Sickness

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted after Saliamon Olamide, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pleaded for forgiveness following his current predicament.

Naija News reports that a video of Olamide made the rounds online on Tuesday, lamenting how top politicians have abandoned him to die, despite battling with an undisclosed ailment.

According to him, he is terribly sick, and Nigerian politicians he assisted during the just concluded election have refused to pick his calls or render financial help.

Reacting to the video, many netizens blasted him and reminded him how he insulted Iyabo Ojo over her support for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In response, Olamide made another video, pleading with Nigerians and Iyabo to forgive him stating that the elections have passed and he needs support and prayers.

He further stated that no politician or APC member paid him to insult the thespian over her support for Peter Obi and has never met her physically.

Commenting on a blog, Iyabo Ojo prayed for Olamide’s health and requested for his account number.

She further called on other Nigerians to assist ailing Olamide and called the attention of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the post saying his help is needed.

She wrote: “It is well with his spirit & soul, may God restore his health, happiness, and hope …… @gossipmilltv, please help send his account details to my Dm if you can. My beautiful people, please, please, please, let’s help him. If you can 🙏 depression is real …. may he find healing & peace of mind… and @jidesanwoolu he needs your help more & now, please pay attention to him”