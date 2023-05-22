Femi Adebayo Speaks After AMVCA Loss, Despite Bagging 11 Nominations

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, has reacted to his loss at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News reports that Femi’s loss came as a huge surprise to many fans and colleagues, especially after his movie ‘Ageshinloke, King of Thieves’ bagged 11 nominations.

This led to outrage online with many people expressing displeasure at the organisers with claims that there was cheating in the awards.

Femi who seemed bothered about his loss took to his Instagram page to share a snippet from the nominated movie.

The thespian expressed appreciation to everyone who had shown concern and his fans and followers who voted and supported him.

Femi also thanked the AMVCA organizers for the nominations and congratulated the winners from the awards ceremony.

He wrote, “THANK YOU ALL for the love, the nominations, the votes & the wins! Congratulations to all winners!”

Patience Ozokwor Reacts To AMVCA Awards

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has reacted to her Industry Merit Award, received at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award on Saturday evening.

Naija News understands that the actress took to her Instagram page to appreciate her well-wishers and children in the movie industry for celebrating with her on her new feat.

It would be recalled that Ozokwo bagged a lifetime achievement award at the AMVCA on Saturday.

Reacting to that, the actress on Monday shared pictures of herself at the AMVCA event with her children, and grandchildren.

Ozokwo said in their days in the industry, there was no social media and the only thing to judge one’s progress was talent and humility.