I Already Have My Award – Banky W Speaks On Absence From 2023 AMVCA

Nigerian singer cum politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has spoken following he and his wife’s absence from the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News reports that the 9th edition of the AMVCA took place at the Eko Hotel on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

An event meant to celebrate talents in the film industry across Africa. Various celebrities in glamorous and exciting attires graced the ceremony.

Fans that had hoped to see the well-loved pair of Banky W and Adesua Etomi known for their breathtaking red-carpet appearances were however disappointed as the couple were no where to be found.

Days after the event, Banky W shared photos of himself and his wife dressed in matching khaki outfits on his Instagram page.

He congratulated those who were able to clinch some awards but stated that he already has an award of his own even without attending the event.

He captioned the photos: “Although I didn’t get to attend the #AMVCA’s, I already have my award #AndTheWinnerIs #LifetimeAchievementAward #CongratsToTheWinners #AMVCA2023 #AndTheWinnerIsLove.”

The singer words might indicate that despite his absence from the event he already consider himself a winner in life and in love.