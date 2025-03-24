Full List: ‘Lisabi’, ‘Seven Doors’ ‘Anikulapo’ Grab Major Nominations In 2025 AMVCA

The 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominations have been announced, with Lisabi: The Uprising and Seven Doors leading the pack.

Lisabi: The Uprising, directed by Adedimeji Lateef, earned a remarkable 10 nominations, including ‘Best Movie,’ ‘Best Actor,’ ‘Best Art Direction,’ ‘Best Cinematography,’ and ‘Best Indigenous Language Western Africa.’

Femi Adebayo’s Seven Doors trailed closely with eight nominations, including the newly introduced category of ‘Best Score/Music.’ Other significant contenders include Skeleton Coast, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, and Inside Life.

This year’s ceremony will feature 28 categories, both voting and non-voting, as well as two special recognition awards.

A panel of judges, chaired by acclaimed film director and producer Femi Odugbemi, will determine the winners in 18 categories, while the remaining 10 categories will be decided by fans through voting on the Africa Magic website, with voting closing on May 4.

The 2025 AMVCA will be held over four days, from May 7 to 10, celebrating outstanding achievements in film production, culture, fashion, music, and other facets of African entertainment.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Supporting Actress

Meg Otanwa – Inside Life

Tina Mba – Suspicion

Ireti Doyle – All’s Fair in Love

Ini Dinma – Skeleton Coas

Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Omoni Oboli – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Darasimi Nnadi – Aburo

Best Supporting Actor

Efa Iwara – Princess On A Hill

Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni (Mr Macaroni) – Lisabi: The Uprising

Uzor Arukwe – Suspicion

Mike Afolarin – House of Ga’a

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) – Christmas in Lagos

Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Aliu Gafar – Seven Doors

Femi Jacobs – Freedom Way

Best Lead Actress

Chioma Akpotha – Seven Doors

Gbubemi Ejeye – Farmer’s Bride

Uzoamaka Onuoha – Agemo

Uche Montana – Thinline

Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Phoenix Fury

Hilda Dokubo – The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3

Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Lead Actor

Gideon Okeke – Tokunbo

Bucci Franklin – The Weekend

Femi Branch – House of Ga’a

Thapelo Makoena – Skeleton Coast

Bimbo Manuel – Princess on A Hill

Stan Nze – Suspicion

Femi Adebayo – Seven Doors

Lisabi: The Uprising – Adedimeji Lateef

Nominees for Best Indigenous Language (West Africa) Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

Kaka — Prince Daniel

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan

Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising

Skeleton Coast

Suspicion

Inkabi

House of GA’A

Freedom Way

Christmas in Lagos

Farmer’s Bride

Nominees for Best Scripted (M-Net Original)

Uriri — Xavier Ighorodje

All Mine — Hadizat Ibrahim

My Fairytale Wedding — Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo

Italo — Rogers Ofime

The Caller — Brain Munene

Kam U Stay — Damaris Irungu Ochieng

Best Writing Movie

Phoenix Fury

A Ghetto Love Story

Christmas in Lagos

Freedom Way

The Weekend

House of Ga’a

Best Short Film

Brukaci

In Bloom: ‘Afefe’

Sukari

The Incredible Sensational Fiancée of Sèyí Àjàyí

What Are You Truly Afraid Of?

Best Director

House of Ga’a – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Inkabi – Norman Maake

Seven Doors – Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, Tope Adebayo

Skeleton Coast – Robert O Peters

The Man Died – Awam Amkpa

The Weekend – Daniel Emeke Oriahi

Nominees for Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Costume Design Christmas In Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi

Lisabi: The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji

House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu

Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Best Score

Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro

Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba

Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher

Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)

Best Makeup

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Inside Life

Farmer’s Bride

Lisabi: The Uprising

Seven Doors

Suspicion

Nominees for Best Editing

Inkabi — Tongai Furusa

Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede

Best Documentary

Dundun

I Will Remember You

O.Y.O (On Your Own)

Walvis Tale

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Women

Best Art Direction

The Man Died

Lisabi: The Uprising

Christmas in Lagos

Seven Doors

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Best Sound Design

Beast of Two Worlds

Freedom Way

Inkabi

Lisabi: The Uprising

Seven Doors

Suspicion

Best Indigenous Languages in East Africa

The Empty Grave

Makosa di Yangu

Sabotage

The Caller

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Digital Content Creator

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye (Jide Pounds)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)

Iyo Prosper

Elozonam

Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma)

Best Series Scripted

Inside Life

Cheta M

Princess on a Hill

Seven Doors

Roses & Ivy

Best Series Unscripted

Ebuka Turns Up For Africa

Skillers (The Builders Show)

Style Magnate

Uzoamaka Tries Palmwine

Wa Milele? (Forever)

Best Writing TV Series