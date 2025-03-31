‘Vasectomy Now Loading, No More Please’ – Banky W Tells His Wife, Adesuwa Etomi

Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, has hinted at undergoing a vasectomy surgery.

Naija News reports that vasectomy is a surgery and permanent male birth control that a man may choose to have if they do not want to father any more children.

In a post via his Instagram page on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Banky W described his wife, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, as the ‘greatest boy-mom of all time’.

The singer expressed love for Adesuwa and their kids, adding that he will not consider having another child.

He wrote, “Susu, you make this look easy and so beautiful. Hazaiah and Hezekiah are blessed to have you, and I am, too. I’m so grateful for our family, and I’m so glad you’re mine. Happy Mothering Day to the greatest boy-mom of all time.

“I love you, Shuga. If I could do it all again, I’d find you sooner. Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a mother.”

“Happy Mothering Day! Vasectomy Now Loading Though Love Our Kids. But No More Please LOL”.

In other news, Afrobeats singer, Spyro, has stated that his colleague Banky W started encountering problems in the music industry after he proclaimed Jesus Christ.

Speaking in a chat with Echo Room, Spyro disclosed that Banky told him that when he was a bad boy everything was going on well, but when he decided to be Godly, war started.

Spyro said that being a “Jesus boy” has led people to deny him goodwill and support in the music industry.