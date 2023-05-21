Tinubu Challenged To Release Photos Of Meeting With Investors In France

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to release photos of his meetings with the investors he purportedly met in France.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu raised eyebrows during his 10 days trip to France, barely two weeks after he returned to Nigeria from his post-election break, which lasted for about a month.

During the trip, there were speculations that Tinubu had travelled out on medical grounds.

But his media aide, Tunde Rahman, in a statement said that the former Governor of Lagos State left the country to carry out some tasks.

Rahman said Tinubu would use the opportunity to fine-tune the transition plans, programmes, and policy options with some of his aides.

According to him, Tinubu during the visit, would engage with investors and other key allies.

However, reacting to Tinubu’s return on Saturday, in a post via Twitter, Daniel Bwala said there were no meetings between Tinubu and any investors in France, instead, Tinubu only met with politicians and lobbyists from Nigeria.

He wrote: “Now that he (Tinubu) has finished his so-called official visit to meet with investors, etc, I dare them to release the photos of those meetings.

“I bet you if they release the photos, the foreign investors would turn out to be Nigerian politicians and Nigerian lobbyists from Nigeria.”