Minority Caucus, G7 Resolves To Name Consensus Candidate For Speaker, Depuy Speaker 

Members-elect from opposition political parties under the aegis of the Greater Majority have resolved to name a consensus candidate for the seat of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Naija News understands that the decision was arrived at on Saturday after the Greater Majority group held a meeting with members of the G7 group at Transcorp yesterday.

It was gathered from Daily Trust that the two groups have agreed on having consensus candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

While the Greater Minority is made up of 182 members-elect across minority parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the G7 is a group of aggrieved Speakership aspirants who have rejected the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s anointed candidates for Speaker and deputy speaker.

They include the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Aliyu Betara; Sada Soli; Miriam Onuoha and Sani Jaji.

Speaking after the meeting, a member of the G7, Gagdi, disclosed that the members-elect settled for candidates that will be acceptable to the majority of them.

He noted that “The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker but we will not mention the names yet. We reached an agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of all parties involved.

“We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives. Be rest assured that the next leadership of the House will emerge from us.”