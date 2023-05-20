AMVCA: Tacha Causes Stir With Receipt Of Outfit

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has stirred reactions after showing the receipt for her stunning outfit to the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) tonight.

Naija News reports that prestigious event in the entertainment industry rewards outstanding performances and remarkable talents.

Sharing photos of her outfit to the event on social media, Tacha captions it; “Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all KNOW!!! NOBODY COMES Close!!!”

The photo has drawn reactions from many of the reality star fans on social media

kukii wrote: ‘If I paid this amount for a dress I’d post the receipt too.’

IgbruGift wrote: ‘The only queen that knows how to control the social media, and they make it so easy for her, see tear everywhere.’

Topss wrote: ‘14 million Naira on a dress you’ll only wear once is wild to me.’

xo_adika wrote: ‘and the fact that it’s in blue…’

Kella is OBIdient wrote: ‘You people are spending 15 million naira on one dress?? Wonderful.’

Giftyagu wrote: ‘Lol, not everything is a competition though. Not everything dear.’

Teeto-olayeni wrote: ‘Tachii take God beg you.. if that’s the real amount, then you have been duped.’