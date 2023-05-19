Stop Crying Over Bliken’s Call To Tinubu – Fani-Kayode Fires Atiku, Peter Obi

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, over their comments on the phone conversation between the United States Secretary Of State, Antony Bliken, and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidates in the 2023 election berated the US government for having a conversation with Tinubu on strengthening ties with Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, Atiku said Bliken’s call to Tinubu is a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US government on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

Also in a statement on Friday, Obi said the phone conversation between Bliken and Tinubu lacks clarity, adding that the United States should have waited for the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before conferring legitimacy on Tinubu.

Reacting to the development in a tweet via his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode asserted that the way both presidential candidates are talking about the US Secretary’s call to Tinubu is pitiful.

The former minister, however, advised Atiku and Obi to stop lamenting about the phone conversation and move on.

He wrote: “The way in which @PeterObi & @Atiku are crying about @SecBlinken’s call to @officialABAT is pitiful. They should grow some balls & take the pain. Two grown men both act like jilted lovers who can’t bear the idea of the object of their love talking to someone new. O ma se o!”