Visa Ban: It Is Not Within Your Right To Decide If Our Election Was Rigged – Fani-Kayode To US Government

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the US visa ban placed on some Nigerians who tampered with the results of the recently concluded general elections.

Naija News recalls that on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had disclosed that the US administration had placed visa restrictions on a number of people because they were allegedly undermining democracy during the elections.

Reacting to the ban via a statement on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode noted that it is within the rights of the US to impose a ban on individuals that they do not want in their country. He, however, insisted that only the Nigerian tribunal can determine if the election was indeed rigged.

The statement reads in part, “Those that have imposed a visa ban on some “selected Nigerians” for allegedly “undermining democracy” and “rigging elections” are perfectly within their rights to do so because it is their country and they can do as they please.

“We should lose no sleep over that because the Nigerian people, a great and sovereign people who belong to a great and sovereign nation, spoke loudly and clearly and made their legitimate choices during the course of a set of free, fair and credible elections.

“Wherever any of those elections may have been rigged or democracy undermined can only be properly determined by our election tribunals and courts after all the facts and evidence have been adduced, examined and determined and not by any distant and/or partisan foreign government or power.

“It is also my view that foreign policy, which ought to be based on the principle of equality of nations and conducted on the basis of reciprocity, requires the Nigerian Federal Government to consider the possibility of doing the same to nationals of those that have implemented and announced this measure and issue a visa ban to any foreign citizen or member of any corporate entity or institution that may have indulged in undermining democracy or rigging elections in either their own or any other country in the world over the last 25 years”.