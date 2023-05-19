Chef Hilda Baci Who Set New World Record For Marathon Cooking Gets Scholarship

Madonna University has acknowledged that Chef Hilda Baci is an alumna of the institution and has awarded her scholarship until PHD level.

While congratulating her on setting a new world record in cooking, the university said it is proud that Hilda is a product of the institution and has through her feat, exemplified the impact of the school on her.

The statement said, “The management, staff and students of Madonna University, Nigeria congratulate Hilda Bassey Effiong on the award of scholarship to PhD level and Madonna University, Nigeria highest merit award by the Founder and Chancellor.

“These awards are in recognition of her achievement. Since its inception over two decades ago, Madonna University has prided itself as a pacesetter and record breaker with several achievements under its belt. For instance, it is on record that we are the first private university to go into full operation in Nigeria and the first Catholic University in the West African sub-region. More so, we are the first Nigerian university to operate a 100% boarding system for all students.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to the pursuit of academic excellence, equipping our teeming students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world.

“And as we nurture and groom our students to be leaders and impact-makers, we also take pride in celebrating the accomplishments of our outstanding alumni who continue to make significant contributions not only in their fields but the society at large.

“Today, we are thrilled to shine a well-deserved spotlight on Hilda Baci, a remarkable individual whose journey showcases the spirit of excellence, one we are privileged and proud to have taken part in its nurturing. On the 11th of May 2023, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, a talented chef and CEO of MyFoodbyHilda, embarked on a courageous mission to break the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

“With the former record standing at 88 hours, Hilda, in her embodiment of excellence, tenacity, sheer will, masterful culinary skills and unparalleled resilience, sought to not just break the existing record, but also make another by cooking for 96 hours. Remarkably, she extended her cooking time by an additional four hours, bringing it to an impressive 100 hours.”