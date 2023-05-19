‘Atrocious Massacre’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To Fresh Plateau Attacks

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has expressed sadness over the fresh attacks on several communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reported a member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Marren, had revealed that no fewer than two hundred people have been killed in the last three days in the local council.

The lawmaker further stated that 17 communities in Mangu LGA have been completely ravaged, adding that gunmen who are not from the communities are allegedly perpetrating the violence.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani said the killings in the Plateau communities were not a result of a community clash, but an atrocious massacre.

The former lawmaker described the killings as horrible and despicable and asked the security agencies to go after the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He wrote: “I have seen the video clips of the mass killings in Plateau State, North-central Nigeria. This is not a clash but an atrocious massacre. It’s horrible and despicable. One can only ask, where is the Government & security agencies when all these happened?”