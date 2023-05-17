Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Opposes Live Broadcast Of Election Tribunal Proceedings

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has reacted to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s opposition to the application by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition.

Recall that Tinubu, who was represented by his team of counsels led by Chief Wole Olanipekun urged the Tribunal to throw out the petition.

They insisted that the application was a ridicule to the honourable court.

The respondents said, “With much respect to the petitioners, the motion is an abuse of the processes of this honourable court.”

They further insisted that the petition should be ignored because the court house “is not a rostrum or a soapbox. It is not also a stadium or theatre. It is not an arena for ‘public’ entertainment.”

Reacting to the situation via Twitter, Shehu Sani noted that the judiciary decision will be seen as part of the tribunal’s outcome.

He wrote, “The opposition wants election tribunal proceedings televised live and the ruling party don’t want the proceedings televised live. Where the judiciary stands on this will be perceived as part of the Judgement.”