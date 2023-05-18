We Are Already Under Pressure, Throw Out Atiku’s Request For Live Broadcast – INEC Tells Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Thursday opposed the application for a live broadcast of the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via its counsel, A.B Mahmud, the electoral body urged the tribunal to reject the application.

“It is unnecessary and uncalled for. It will defeat the essence of administration of justice,” Mahmud said.

Speaking further, the lawyer noted that the court is a public place, already made accessible to public and there is no need for a live broadcast.

Mahmud noted that the broadcast of proceedings is subject to rigorous legal restrictions in the jurisdictions where it is practised.

He also stated that there is a difference between televising and live-streaming proceedings.

“In all the jurisdictions that I’m aware of, live-streaming is not the same as televising it. In other countries, It is controlled by the court.

“Bringing cameras into the courtroom will defeat the solemn atmosphere of the courtroom. The courtroom is not for theatrics. It is for serious business,” he added.

Countering Atiku’s argument that the matter was of “monumental importance” and that real-time broadcast would show seriousness and commitment on the part of lawyers, INEC said lawyers and jurists were already committed and did not need the additional pressure of having cameras in their faces in the course of their job.

“We don’t want to be put under additional pressure of cameras beaming in our faces,” INEC said.