2023 Election: US, UK Have Never Doubted My Victory – Tinubu

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu has said the United States and the United Kingdom have since recognized his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the media officer to the President-elect, Tunde Rahman, in a chat with The Punch on Wednesday, said the U.S. was one of the first countries to acknowledge Tinubu’s victory.

Rahman noted that the matter of endorsement of the incoming administration by the two foreign countries had never been in doubt, adding that both nations have expressed readiness to work with Tinubu.

He said: “The US is one of the first countries to acknowledge His Excellency Asíwájú Tinubu’s victory, saying the competitive election represented a new period in Nigeria’s history and democracy. That was in a statement by the State Department Spokesman, Ned Price, on March 1.

“And of course, you should be aware of a recent letter from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where he expressed his readiness and delight in working with President-elect Tinubu and even invited him for the Africa-UK investment summit holding next year.”

On what the phone call portended for Nigeria based on US policy in Africa, Rahman stated that the call speaks volumes about the numerous potential both countries can benefit from the relationship.

He said, “What does the telephone call portend? It is that the US understands and appreciates the important place of Nigeria in Africa and in the world at large. President-elect Tinubu and Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to bring about and sustain a mutually-beneficial partnership and relationship.

“Both spoke about their shared values with respect to democracy and diversity and agreed to work together in these areas. Secretary Blinken talked about inclusive government. This is what President-elect Tinubu is all about.”