Zamfara Governor-elect Visits Atiku (Photos)

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has visited the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported that Lawal visited the former Vice President at his residence in Abuja on Monday ahead of his inauguration as governor on May 29.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Atiku said he hosted the Zamfara State governor-elect on a courtesy visit following his victory in the governorship election.

The former Vice President stated that they had fruitful discussions on the state of Zamfara, the nation, and the way forward.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I hosted the Zamfara State governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal, on a courtesy visit. We had fruitful discussions on the state of Zamfara, the nation, and the way forward.”

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, reportedly met with the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Naija News gathered that the former Governor of Kano State met behind closed-door with Tinubu for four hours and reminisced on their relationship dating back to the National Assembly in 1992.

According to TheCable, the meeting, which started at 12.30 pm and ended at 4.45 pm, was to discuss the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a government of national unity.

The platform also said the meeting also discussed issues around the choice of the National Assembly leadership ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the next legislature.

TheCable understands that Kwankwaso, in principle, agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

Tinubu is expected to brief Kashim Shettima, the vice-president elect, APC governors forum and other party leaders while Kwankwaso will do the same with his party leadership.