Video: Watch Moment Lamidi Apapa Was Booed, Humiliated Out Of Presidential Tribunal

A video showing the moment ‘acting’ chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Lamidi Apapa was booed and humiliated out of the premises of the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday morning has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports Apapa and the faction of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure had engaged in a heated argument before the court proceeding after attempting to occupy the seat reserved for Abure.

Apapa was later seen walking away after the secretary of the presidential election petition court, Josephine Ekperobe stepped in, and would later go on to interrupt women leader, Dudu Manuga during the court hearing, where he would insist that he was the party’s chairman representing LP. Following Apapa’s action, the five-man panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani would reject the names mentioned as representatives of the Labour party.

Below is a video of the ‘acting’ chairman, Lamidi being booed by supporters/members of the party and led out of the court on Wednesday.