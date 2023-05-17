Drama As LP ‘Acting’ Chairman, Lamidi Apapa Is Embarrassed At Presidential Tribunal Venue

There was mild drama on Wednesday morning as the ‘acting’ chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lamidi Apapa arrived the premises of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja to attend the continued hearing of the arguments about the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections.

Recall, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, affirmed Apapa as the acting national chairman of the party pending any other court order.

Following the court order, Lamidi arrived the Appeal Court Abuja for continuation sessions of the pre-hearing of the Presidential Election Tribunal slated to resume today, and attempted to occupy the seat reserved for the National chairman, Julius Abure but was met with resistance from some members of the party, leading to the altercation.

He was later seen walking away after he was refused to take a seat in Appeal Court.

List Of Tribunal Judges

The Judges presiding in a case filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are been led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Atiku and Obi had filed a suit before the court to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election.

The proceeding is been ruled by a panel of five Justices, which include Justices Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.