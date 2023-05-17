Odunlade Adekola Goes Spiritual As Six Nollywood Stars Die In Space Of Three Days

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, has sought God’s intervention over a series of death occurrences plaguing the Nigerian movie industry.

Naija News reports that this comes after the death of two other Nollywood stars, Wunmi Olowokandi, and Chikezie Uwazie.

Wunmi and Chikezie’s demise is the fifth and sixth death to be recorded in the movie industry in less than a week.

Reacting to this, Odunlade in a post via his Instagram page prayed for God to shut the door of untimely death in the movie industry.

He wrote: “Unquestionable you are the LORD. I pray God will close the door of untimely death in our industry and in the house of every one of us in Jesus name.”

Other Nollywood stars who have died include;

1. Adedigba Mukail: Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adedigba Mukail, popularly known as Alafin Oro, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Until his demise, Alafin Oro was featured in many movies and was regarded as a great philosopher and an icon with vast knowledge of Yoruba culture.

2. Saint Obi: The actor cum movie producer, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, reportedly died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, but the news broke over the weekend.

The 57-year-old thespian was said to have died in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos and his corpse was taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

3. Murphy Afolabi: Actor cum movie producer, Murphy Afolabi, died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

The actor who celebrated his 49th birthday on May 5, 2023, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14.

4. Tech Sound: Nollywood actor cum sound technician popularly known as Tech Sound, also died on Sunday, May 14 as disclosed by his colleagues, Kunle Afod and Kolawole Ajeyemi.