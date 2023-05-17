Davido Reveals Whopping Millions Of Naira He Charges For Music Feature

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed the huge amount of money he now charges for a music feature.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner made the revelation in a video of his recent interview that emerged online.

According to Davido, instead of featuring foreign artists for free, he is currently charging them $100k, which is equivalent to N46 million.

He said, “Nigga, I am charging now. Yeah, I am charging now. I am sending my lawyers. If I know you, $100k”

Davido Ignores Don Jazzy On List Of Nigerian Music Pioneers

Meanwhile, Davido has ignored veteran music executive cum singer, Don Jazzy, in his list of Nigerian music pioneers.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner during an interview on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast, listed the Nigerian music legends otherwise known as ‘OGs’.

According to him, the likes of 2face Idibia and Nigerian music duo, P-Square were people that made things possible in the music industry.

Davido also mentioned Don Jazzy’s former partner at Mo’hit Records, D’banj, as music ‘OG’ but failed to mention the Mavin Record boss.

He said, “Definitely D’banj. He was one of the artists I saw while growing up. D’banj, 2Face…So, the big 3 then were D’banj, 2Face, and there was a group of twins called P-Square. Those were our OGs. They were the people that made this thing possible.”