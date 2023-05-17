10th Speakership: Atiku Meets House Of Reps Minority Caucus

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has met with the delegation of the leaders of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

Naija News gathered that the former Vice President met with the lawmakers at his Abuja residence on Tuesday amidst the tussle for the speakership position in the 10th National Assembly.

The delegation was led to the meeting by the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in Osun State, Oluwole Oke.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Atiku wrote: “Earlier today, I met with a delegation of the leaders of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives led by Hon Oluwole Oke.”

Earlier today, I met with a delegation of the leaders of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives led by Hon Oluwole Oke. -AA pic.twitter.com/7MngCGLARI — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 16, 2023

Opposition members-elect withdraw from Speakership race

Meanwhile, Opposition parties members-elect in the 10th House of Representatives have backed out from contesting the Speaker and Deputy Speaker ahead of the June 5 inauguration.

The co-spokesperson for the caucus known as “Greater Majority”, Afam Ogene (LP-Anambra), disclosed this at a meeting in Abuja.

He said at the end of the period given to undertake that assignment, no member of the minority caucus stepped forward to indicate interest to contest the two seats

The political parties that made up the caucus include the Peoples Democratic Party; Labour Party; New Nigeria Peoples Party; Africa Democratic Congress; Young People’s Party; All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Social Democratic Party.

The caucus, called the “Greater Majority,” had earlier muted a plan to upstage the ruling All Progressive Congress by contesting the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. An 11-man committee charged with the task of shortlisting, screening, and eventual recommendation of aspirants for presiding officers was set up.

However, Ogene disclosed that at the end of the period given to undertake that assignment, no member of the minority caucus stepped forward to indicate interest.

Ogene said they have also met with APC aspirants and they seem to be qualified, adding that the details of the meeting with the aspirants would not be disclosed until other members were briefed.

The lawmaker, however, said that the caucus would remain united as one of the opposition parties.

He said: “We did meet with those aspiring for the position of Speaker but because we have not briefed our members, I will not go into details of our interface.

“I can assure you that everyone that puts him or herself running for the position appears to be qualified.”