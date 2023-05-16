Atiku Hails Hilda Baci Over Completion Of 100 Hours Of Marathon Cooking

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for surpassing the 96-hour target and achieving a 100-hour record time.

Naija News reports that Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at on Monday culminating in her former 96-hour target surpassing the current Guinness World Record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The Akwa Ibom lady began the competition on Thursday after she turned on her cooker at 4 pm and surpassed the current world record holder on Monday morning.

If certified after the 100th hour, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening, Atiku hailed Hilda Baci on her latest feat of breaking the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria appreciates Hilda for cooking the nation into the Guinness Book of Records.

Atiku, therefore, advised the chef to keep the sumptuous meals flowing and continue to aim higher in her career.

He wrote: “Congratulations, Chef Hilda🍴 ! A proud nation thanks you for cooking Nigeria into the Guinness Book of Records. Keep the sumptuous meals flowing.”