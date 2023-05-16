Speakership Race: 68 Opposition Lawmakers-Elect Endorse Abbas, Kalu

A faction of the ‘Greater Majority’ comprising 68 members-elect from the seven opposition parties in the 10th House of Representatives have declared their support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the preferred candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The Minority Parties’ Forum, led by Hon. Iduma Igariwey of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was part of the 183 members-elect that formed the Greater Majority.

The decision to support Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu was passed by the group following a motion sponsored by Hon. Tijani Abdulkadir of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Hon. Abdulkadir announced the adoption of the two members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the motion was seconded by Agbodike Pascal of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a communiqué co-signed by Hon. Igariwey and Hon. Kabiru Alhassan at the end of their inaugural meeting held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Hon. Igariwey confirmed the adoption of Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu.

The communiqué stated the group’s resolutions, including the commitment to provide a vibrant and credible opposition in the 10th Assembly for the entrenchment of good governance in Nigeria. They pledged to work together for the passage of laws and motions that promote the prosperity and well-being of Nigerians and uphold the civil liberties enshrined in the constitution.

The group expressed their support for Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu, citing their leadership qualities that promote fairness, equity, and an inclusive platform for all political parties represented in Parliament to express their views on public interest issues.

The Minority Parties’ Forum plans to convene a larger caucus of the minority parties in the coming days to discuss and formalize the adoption of Hon. Abbas and Hon. Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The forum called on other members-elect of the 10th Assembly to join in the election of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker on the 13th of June, 2023.