Constitution Amendment: Final Draft Ready In August 2025 – Kalu

The draft report of the current review of the 1999 constitution will be available in August 2025, according to Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives,Benjamin Kalu.

According to him, the final clean copy for the presidential assent after the two chambers of the National Assembly’s anticipated voting on matters of concern will be released in August 2025.

Making this disclosure at a press conference held by the House Committee on Constitution Review on Thursday, Kalu detailed that the House was working tirelessly to ensure that the first draft is out as soon as possible.

Naija News recalls that during its inauguration on Monday in Abuja, the constitution review committee announced a 24-month deadline for the exercise’s completion.

He said, “We are pushing to ensure that in our activities, that in no distant time, the first draft of the work we are trying to do in the constitution will be ready.

“This will be subject to approval of the work done by the subcommittee. Let me mention that by our target, the first draft of the constitution will be out in August 2024.

“Second draft will be out in October 2024, we will commence zonal inputs from October 2024, we’ll keep collecting inputs from citizens from 14th October 2024 as we prepare for the last version or the last draft copy of the constitution.

“We are hoping that there will be a harmonization of the issues, on the 27th, 28th February 2025.

“We are hoping that during a technical working retreat that will take place in February 2025, the Senate and the House of Representatives documents will be harmonized.

“It is our desire that on the 17th of March 2025, we will have harmonized documents considered in the House. It is our believe that by April 2025, we will have the final copies of draft amendments produced.

“We are optimistic also that by 12th May 2025, we’ll have, the final clean copy of amendments’ bills agreed on.

“And we are looking at 22nd May 2025, as a time when we will have final report laid for consideration and voting.

“This is to say that members will be voting on the work we have done on this important date of 22nd May 2025.

“We are believing that around the 29th of May or 13th of June, knowing fully well what these important dates mean to Nigerians, we will expect the final concurrence of state assemblies secured.

“If it delays more than that, it will not go beyond August of 2025 because we believe that by August 2025, the president will receive the bills that will be presented to him for presidential assent. So, our targets are that transmission of bills to Mr President for assent will take place August 2025.

“And with this, we are sure that our target to get this job done in 24 months will be achieved if we send it to Mr President by August 2025 and hoping that by December we will have a constitution that’s fully amended.”