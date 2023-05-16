Peter Obi Reacts To Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi’s Deaths

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the deaths of two popular Nollywood actors, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and Murphy Afolabi.

Naija News reported that Saint Obi passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

It was learned that the actor died at the home of his sister after a protracted illness. The real cause of his demise has not been made known to the public.

Also, Afolabi died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Reacting to their deaths in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter page on Monday, Obi expressed sadness over the death of the two popular movie actors and producers.

Obi stated that the late actors created many fond memories with the perfect interpretation of their roles in movies and contributed to building Nollywood and Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The former Governor of Anambra State, therefore, commiserated with their immediate family, the Nollywood family, and the Actors Guild of Nigeria over this sad occurrence and asked God to comfort them.

He wrote: “I just heard the sad news of the deaths of Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, and Murphy Afolabi, both Nigerian actors and filmmakers.

“Saint Obi and Afolabi were popular faces among the Nollywood circle and they created many fond memories with the perfect interpretation of their roles in movies. They contributed to building Nollywood and Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“I condole with their immediate family, the Nollywood family, and the Actors Guild of Nigeria over this sad occurrence. May God comfort all who mourn them and grant them eternal rest.”