Ooni Of Ife Takes 7th Wife, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi have tied the knot with a new queen, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

Naija News reports that the palace reportedly sent out invitations to relatives and dignitaries to the wedding thanksgiving service and reception of his new Queen, Olori Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda, which is slated to hold on Saturday, 20th of May, 2023.

The event will be preceded by the traditional entry of the Queen into the ancient and revered Ife Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife.

The wedding thanksgiving is coming months after the prominent Yoruba monarch wedded his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun.

Recall that the event was held at MRA community hall 15, Tokunbo Macaulay street, Magodo Phase 2 Shangisha, Lagos State.

The monarch had at different times parted ways with two wives – Olori Zainab and Olori Naomi, respectively.

Meanwhile, the new Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth will be received by the royal guards, palace chiefs, and royal staff who will be at the ceremony to formally welcome her and represent the Yoruba monarch.