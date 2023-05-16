Lagos Police Spokesman Reacts As Peter Okoye Deletes Tweets Begging For Seun Kuti’s Release

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has commended Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, for deleting tweets soliciting the release of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti.

Naija News reported that the singer pleaded with the Nigerian police to tamper justice with mercy as regards his colleague, who assaulted a police officer on Third Mainland Bridge.

Kuti had slapped a police officer on Saturday when his vehicle was stopped on Third Mainland Bridge.

The singer claimed that Seun assaulted the security personnel because his family was threatened.

However, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, condemned the assault and ordered the arrest and prosecution of the Afrobeat star.

Reacting to Kuti’s predicament on Twitter, Okoye argued that he was simply trying to protect his family.

In response, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin advised the artiste to do the same and face the consequence.

“Whenever you feel an unarmed lone police officer put your family in danger (God forbids it), go ahead and slap the officer.

“Do it in Nigeria and the USA where you visit often. I’m certain eminent Nigerians will bring up this argument of yours in your defence,” Hundeyin wrote.

Reacting to Hundeyin’s comment, the singer via his Twitter page slammed the Lagos police spokesperson, after noting how quick he was to respond to his comment on Kuti’s comment, but had ignored threats against the Igbos during the elections.

However, a check on Peter Okoye’s Twitter page shows he has deleted all the tweets and banter between him and the Police officer.

Reacting to the development, Hundeyin said the singer did the right thing adding that nobody should condone criminality.

He wrote: “I commend @PeterPsquare for deleting all his tweets giving tacit support for assault on police officers. Way to go. No one should condone criminality”