Fuji King Saheed Osupa Mourns Murphy Afolabi

Popular Fuji singer, Saheed Osupa has paid tributes to actor Murphy Afolabi following his sudden death after his 49th birthday.

Naija News recalls that Yoruba actor died on Sunday, May 14 after a fall in the bathroom at his Ikorodu home in Lagos.

Saheed prayed in an Instagram post that Murphy would enjoy eternal rest.

“Rest in Peace, Murphy Afolabi. May Almighty God grant you eternal rest, and let perpetual light shine upon you. May Almighty God give the family you left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Adieu my brother,” the singer wrote.

Saheed added one of his songs on death in the background of his Instagram post.

Born in Osun State, Murphy graduated from Ire Polytechnic in the same state. He got into the movie industry in 2001.

On May 5, the actor shared stunning pictures of himself on Instagram in celebration of his 49th birthday. He wrote, “Dear God, on this day which is my birthday, I ask for your blessings and grace. May I have your strength and courage to continue to serve you faithfully.

“Almighty God, I come to you on this day and ask for your favour. May you grant me wisdom and knowledge to do your will and to live a righteous life.”

Murphy’s death came less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that actor Saint Obi had died.

The incident hit the Yoruba movie industry hard as Murphy was a big player in it.

His colleagues such as Dayo Amusa, Ibrahim Chatta, Muyiwa Ademola, Wumi Toriola, Daniel Olatunji, and Odunlade Adekola have paid tributes to him.