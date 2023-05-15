Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Laid To Rest Amidst Tears (Video)

Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, has begun his final journey to the world beyond.

Naija News reports that the thespian is being laid to rest at his residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State after his corpse was moved from Isolo.

The video that emerged online captured Murphy Afolabi in a transparent coffin and covered with white clothes.

Recall that Murphy died at the age of 49 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

This publication gathered that Murphy, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The sudden death is a huge blow to the Yoruba film industry and many of his colleagues took to their various social media platforms to express their grief.

The Nollywood actor hailed from Oroki Asala in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Afolabi graduated from the Osun State Polytechnic in Iree in 2001, where he obtained a Diploma in Theatre Arts and Film Production.

He was survived by three children, two boys and a girl named Afolabi Olamilekan, Afolabi Fathia Moyosore, and Okikiola Afolabi, respectively.

Murphy Afolabi began acting at a young age. His first stint in professional acting began under the guidance of veteran actor Fasasi Olabankewin (Dagunro) in 1998.