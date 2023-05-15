Zoning: ‘Don’t Bow To Pressure,’ – Tinubu, APC NWC Told

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have been told not to bow to pressure over the controversies trailing the party’s zoning arrangement.

This was the position of one of the party’s support group identified as the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM), Naija News learnt.

The group’s National Coordinator, Barrister Aganaba Johnson in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said both Tinubu and the APC NWC should ignore all the uproars about the zoning arrangement.

The group’s stand follows several criticisms from various quarters about the zoning arrangement of the ruling party.

A week ago, the APC NWC adopted a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio (South-South), and Senator Barau Jibrin (North West) as its preferred candidates for the seat of Senate president and Deputy Senate president respectively.

While the party adopted members representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas; and Hon Ben Kalu as its preferred candidates for the seat of the Speaker of the House of Assembly and Deputy Speaker of the House respectively.

However, the APC support is insisting that the zoning should not be changed while making a case for Abbas.

The group in its statement submitted that “In the history of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon Abbas has the highest bills of 78 in the 9th Assembly, he had the third highest bills of 43 in the 8th Assembly and 20 of these bills have been assented to.

“The country must endeavour to sustain the successes recorded in the outgoing 9th Assembly, whereby there are tangible achievements due to the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms.”