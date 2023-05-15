May 29: Stop Wasting Your Time, Over 120 Heads Of States Are Coming – Adamu Garba Warns Opposition

A former presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has announced that over 120 heads of state have stated that they will be attending the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Garba stated this while speaking during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

He noted that despite the opposition and call for the suspension of the inauguration, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu would be sworn in on the 29th.

He noted that there is nothing anyone can do to delay the inauguration.

Garba said: “Already, 120 heads of state indicated an interest in attending the inauguration of the incoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, on May 29, 2023; thus, there is nothing whatsoever that can stop the inauguration by the Grace of God.”

The APC chieftain described those filing suits to stop Tinubu’s inauguration as jokers.

Reason Orji Kalu Can’t Be Senate President

Meanwhile, Garba has said that the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo Kalu does not stand a chance of clinching the 10th senate presidency seat.

Garba argued that Kalu would eventually withdraw from the senate presidency race because of the Southeast’s low performance during election.

Naija News recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee had zoned the position to the South-South, with Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State and Barau Jubrin of Kano State chosen for Senate presidency and deputy, respectively.

However, some individuals have insisted that the position ought be zoned to the Southeast, adding that Kalu is the best candidate.

Reacting to the situation during an interview on Arise TV, Garba insisted that the Chief Whip’s region had failed to deliver to the ruling party.

He said, “I am hundred percent confident that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will withdraw from the race for the senate presidency.

“He is qualified but the performance from the South-east is considerably very low. He should find a way to organize the South-east so that they can mainstream with the APC strongly”.