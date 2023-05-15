Reason Orji Kalu Cannot Be Senate President – Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba has said that former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo Kalu does not stand a chance in clinching the 10th senate presidency seat.

Garba argued that Kalu would eventually withdraw from the senate presidency race because of the Southeast low performance.

Naija News recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee had zoned the position to the South-South, with Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State and Barau Jubrin of Kano State chosen for Senate presidency and deputy, respectively.

However, some individuals have insisted that the position ought be zoned to Southeast, adding that Kalu is the best candidate.

Reacting to the situation during an interview on Arise TV, Garba insisted that the Chief Whip’s region had failed to deliver to the ruling party.

He said, “I am hundred percent confident that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will withdraw from the race for the senate presidency.

“He is qualified but the performance from the South-east is considerably very low. He should find a way to organize the South-east so that they can mainstream with the APC strongly”.