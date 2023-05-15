‘Hilda Baci Has Put Nigeria Positively On The Map’ – Reno Omokri

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by an Individual.

Naija News earlier reported that the 27-year-old chef broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef, Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am

Reacting to the feat via his Twitter page, Omokri said Hilda has positively put Nigeria on the map and many youths will be inspired to break many other records.

He wrote, “Congratulations Hilda! You finally did it. You broke the world record and put Nigeria positively on the map.

“Because of you, our youth will be inspired to break many other records. You are a big part of the positive side of Nigeria that the world will soon be seeing more of. Kudos!”

Hilda is attempting to cook for 96 hours, using extra 9 hours to break the world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

Recall that she started cooking on the 11th of May and intends to cook for 96 hours to set a new record.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.

The Vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, had on Sunday called her on the phone to encourage her to persevere and not give up.