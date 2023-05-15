Barca President Insists FC Barcelona Is Messi’s Home

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club is Messi’s “home” as they try to re-sign him this summer.

The Argentine’s deal with Paris St-Germain is set to end in June and all the parties involved are reportedly not interested in extending the deal.

In an interview with Spanish network TV3, Laporta asserted that Barcelona can contend with anyone for the 35-year-old’s services this summer.

Before departing the Catalan giants two years ago, Messi spent 21 years winning titles, setting records, and making a name for himself and Barca.

Though he is like a god at FC Barcelona, the same can not be said about his stay at PSG, especially this season. Just this weekend, fans booed him after the team’s 5-0 victory over Ajaccio.

Naija News has reported that PSG slammed two weeks suspension on Messi for traveling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, an embarrassing incident that the record seven times Ballon d’Or winner has never recorded at Barca.

Ahead of PSG’s game against Ajaccio, the club allowed the Argentine icon to return to the squad and started in the 5-0 victory last weekend. Amid that, PSG’s fans booed him to prove to him that he is no longer welcomed at the club.

Hence, it is certain that once his current contract with the French club expires this summer, he will leave the club but his destination is not known yet.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal has reportedly tabled over £300 million per year record offer for Messi which the player is yet to sign.

Amidst the uncertainty concerning Messi’s future, the Barca president has been very vocal about the possibility of re-signing the 35-year-old midfielder this summer.

Laporta was recently quoted as saying: “He is a Paris St-Germain player and we have to wait until the end of the season until it is over, and then we can talk more calmly about this.

“With all due respect to Saudi Arabia, Barca is Barca, and it is home.”