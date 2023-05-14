Speakership: Wase Blames Gbajabiamila For Not Advising APC On Zoning

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has been blamed for not duly advising the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the zoning of positions in the 10th National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who also joined the speakership race, gave the blame on Friday during an interview with Channels Television, Naija News learnt.

Wase said Gbajabiamila should have shown the APC the “right” course concerning the issue of zoning principal positions of the 10th NASS.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu had endorsed Godswill Akpabio from the South-South as the candidate for Senate Presidency, while Senator Jibrin Barau from the North-West as his deputy.

While at the lower legislative chamber, Abbas Tajuddeen from the North-West was endorsed for the position of speaker, while Benjamin Kalu from South East was his deputy.

However, the incumbent deputy Speaker has rather said he won’t feel betrayed by his principal actions even though he consulted with him on his ambition before the party released its zoning preferences.

Wase noted that the party should have given him the right of first refusal while saying he is not surprised at Gbajabiamila’s actions because it’s politics and everyone has their interest to defend.

Wase asserted that his geopolitical zone – North-Central – merits being considered for one of the four top principal positions in the 10th national assembly.

He said “I consulted with him (Gbajabiamila). We had a meeting at his house and I showed my interest.

“I cannot feel betrayed, it is politics. Everybody is trying to protect his own interest. He told me that if the party zones it (speakership position) to my own area, he will definitely support me.

“That has been his own words. Then, being in a position within the hierarchy of the party where discussions are held, I think it is his responsibility to guide the party properly and advise them that the procedure and process they want to take is not the right course. I don’t hold any malice. I don’t think I should do so.

“I want to believe that the party has a good intention to unite Nigeria. In terms of contribution, why will the north-central not be considered, if the South East was considered? I think north-central deserves more.”