Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, Bags MBA From US University

Sosoliso plane crash survival, Kechi Okwuchi, has bagged a doctorate degree from a University in the United States.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the good news on her Instagram page alongside a video of the event.

She also expressed appreciation to her friends cheering her up on the occasion.

She wrote: “Kechi Okwuchi, MBA. Officially. My 3 cheerleaders @ijeduruokwuchi @sandii_love and @tara_okwuchi shouted the shout of 20 people love y’all so much. And thank you @stthomashouston for everything”

I’ll Never Allow Myself To Be Bullied

Meanwhile, Kechi Okwuchi has said she will not be bullied into believing she is less because of her looks.

Naija News reports that the singer disclosed this in a post shared on her Twitter page alongside a new photo.

Former America’s Got Talent contestant said that she will not think less of herself based on the fact that she does not fit the conventional beauty standard in society.

Kechi Okwuchi added that everyone’s perception of her is rightfully theirs and it does not sway her value because she deserves to take up space in the world.

She wrote: “1 thing I’ll never do is allow myself to be bullied into believing I am less solely based on the fact that I don’t fit conventional beauty standards.

“Your perception of me is rightfully yours, but it does not sway my value. I deserve to take up space in this world! We ALL do.”