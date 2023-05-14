Opposition Will Not Take Over 10th National Assembly – Kekemeke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Isaac Kekemeke, has said the tussle for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly will not lead to a repeat of the 8th Assembly saga.

He stated this during a lecture organized in honour of Afenifere Leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, to mark his 97th birthday at the weekend in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The APC National Vice Chairman (South West) stated that the ruling party still has enough time to bring the warring factions together before the inauguration of the National Assembly.

The APC chieftain, therefore, allayed the fears of party members that the opposition would hijack the leadership of the National Assembly and repeat the Saraki-Dogara saga.

“Opposition will not take over the National Assembly; both the President-elect and party are working tirelessly to ensure that whatever you perceive as anger will be sorted out, and this is a democracy,” he said.

Recall that the National Working Commission (NWC) of the APC endorsed Senator Godwill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker respectively.

Following the development, some aspirants for the 10th national assembly leadership have rejected the zoning arrangement and threatened to go against the party.