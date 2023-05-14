10th National Assembly: Defection Fears Hit APC Over Zoning

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is grappling with internal tension as some aspirants for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly are considering leaving the party.

This concern comes amidst efforts by northern and southwestern statesmen, including two former heads of state and traditional rulers, to quell the discord by speaking with key incoming lawmakers.

Last week, the APC revealed a proposed leadership structure for the 10th Assembly, which was met with resistance from many contenders. Under the plan, Godswill Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom) and Jibrin Barau (APC Kano) were named Senate President and Deputy Senate President, while Tajudeen Abbas (APC Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (APC Abia) were designated as Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

However, during a meeting with Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the chair of the National Working Committee, Sani Musa, a senator representing Niger East, reminded the group that party membership is voluntary. He said, “Membership of a party is voluntary but my principles and our principles are not voluntary. It is what we are built of and we can stand by that.”

According to Vanguard, some APC insiders view Musa’s statement as a veiled threat, suggesting that disgruntled contenders could potentially defect or work against APC candidates on the National Assembly floor.

While the APC holds a slim lead over opposition lawmakers-elect in both chambers, the opposition has vowed to use this to their advantage.

Given these tensions, there are calls for Adamu to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to reconsider the zoning formula.

An anonymous party official said, “If the matter had been taken to the NEC, various stakeholders would have been present and no one would have defied NEC resolutions.”

The hope is that a meeting of the NEC might placate the discontented contenders and maintain the party’s unity and strength in the upcoming National Assembly.