Speakership: Abbas, Kalu Visits Sanwo-Olu In Lagos, Seek His Support

An incoming member and aspirant for the position of House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas has sought the support of the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News had earlier reported that Abbas is the chosen candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for this role.

Abbas, accompanied by Benjamin Kalu, the party’s pick for Deputy Speaker, met with Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos on Saturday.

The APC’s decision to nominate Abbas and Kalu for the leadership of the green chamber for the upcoming national assembly has stirred up controversy within the party.

During the visit, Abbas expressed that he and his colleagues chosen by the party require Sanwo-Olu’s assistance to “reach out to all the contestants and governors.”

He also mentioned needing the governor’s guidance to mend the divisions caused by the ongoing battle for national assembly leadership.

“We are here for your prayer. Being one of the most loyal party governors, we believe your prayer and support will go a long way in actualizing our goal,” the lawmaker stated.

“We need your prayer to ensure that we will not only win come June 13 but that we will be able to stabilize the house and heal the wounds, particularly from various contestants in this race.”

Kalu, who also serves as the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, pledged that their leadership would prioritize equality, with the needs of Nigerians guiding their decisions.

“We are going to project institutional trust driven by credibility, competence, and capacity so that people can see that the national assembly is an institution they can rely on,” said Kalu.

He added that Abbas had assured him that decisions would be made in favour of Nigerians, not based on personal emotions or sentiment.

In his quest for support, Abbas also visited President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Abuja last Tuesday.