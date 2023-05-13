Ranking APC Members United Behind Abbas, Kalu’s Choices – Sources

Some ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives are staunchly backing Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu in the run-up to the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

According to sources that spoke with The Nation, the seasoned legislators are reportedly ready to leverage their political experience and knowledge of National Assembly affairs to guide newly elected members in their roles as party representatives and lawmakers.

Responding to rumours that candidates are unhappy with the party’s zoning arrangement, a three-term legislator from the country’s southern region downplayed the issue.

He asserted that the situation is not as dire as it’s being depicted.

He expressed confidence that Abass and Kalu are set to assume the roles of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, of the 10th House of Representatives.

The source said: “The party’s decision was taken after serious considerations. I want to tell you that no matter the choice they make, some people will complain. That is expected.

“But for anyone to say the candidates put forward by our party will not win, forget it.

“I can assure you that based on the realities on the ground as of today, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna and Benjamin Kalu from Abia will emerge as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively of the 10th House of Representatives.

“This is because those of us who are returning members are solidly united in our support for the choices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker made by the party ahead of the June inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

“We have asked questions and we are satisfied with the explanations we got. I speak of APC ranking members as a caucus. Yes, we have a few people disagreeing, but please, show me the members following them. Apart from the aspirants, which APC member-elect is with them? That is how you will understand what I am saying.

“We are politicians and we know our duties to our party. We have been meeting the new members elect and we are doing the needful.

“The party has also, through the necessary induction programmes, done more than enough to prepare the new lawmakers for what they will face in times like this and it is helping them to know where to stand on inauguration day. There is no way they will go against the party. The incumbent Speaker has also shown the seed of party loyalty in them. Just wait and see the end of these matters.”