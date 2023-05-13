10th NASS: Opposition Lawmakers Plan To Work Against Akpabio, Abbas

There is a surprising challenge to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plans for the upcoming 10th National Assembly’s leadership positions.

Elected representatives from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), the Young Peoples Party (YPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Social Democratic Party (SDP) are joining forces to dispute APC’s zoning arrangement.

Earlier this week, despite the public backlash, the APC announced its chosen candidates for the top four positions in the 10th National Assembly.

However, these selections, including Godswill Akpabio as the consensus candidate for President of the Senate, are facing opposition from lawmakers-elect supporting other candidates.

Barau Jibrin was picked as the anointed Deputy President of the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass was named by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC as the consensus candidate for the position of Speaker.

While Benjamin Kalu from Abia State got the endorsement of the party for the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Notably, senator-elects from the South East and North Central have rejected APC’s proposed candidates and the exclusion of their regions.

A senator from an opposition party that spoke with Saturday Sun said, “APC seems to forget that they do not have the number to unilaterally pick the Senate President, we will work with patriotic APC Senators who are not comfortable with the shenanigans going on to choose a proper, popular Senator-elect as Senate President.”

House Of Representatives Also Contests APC’s Choice

A similar pushback is happening in the House of Representatives, where a group known as the G7, a coalition of Speaker candidates, are opposing APC’s endorsement of Tajudeen Abass as Speaker.

The G7 includes several influential figures, such as Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase and House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

Furthermore, the endorsement of Abass and Deputy Speaker candidate Benjamin Kalu has sparked tension, leading to protests at the APC headquarters.

Stakeholders called for the independence of the assembly in choosing its leaders, instead of the party’s imposed decision.

James Barka, a newly-elected PDP representative in a chat with the platform said, “It is unfortunate that APC is playing this game. Where is our independence? That is the question I ask. If they should anoint a speaker for us, that is unfortunate.”

Another elected representative, Clement Jimbo from Akwa Ibom State, stressed that it is up to the members-elect to decide their leaders. He said, “But it is left for members-elect to take the ultimate decision by voting who they wish or desire to be their leaders.”

The tension within APC is also giving momentum to the Greater Majority, a coalition of elected members from all the minority parties, in their quest to influence the choice of the next speaker.

The Greater Majority is currently searching for a suitable candidate for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Fred Agbedi, the convener of the Greater Majority, stated, “And so at the end of the day on June 13, a Speaker is going to emerge. Whether he emerges from the greater majority or the party in government, we shall see.”

With the assembly’s first meeting approaching, it’s clear that the choice of its leadership will be a crucial and contested decision.