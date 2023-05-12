Teenage Boy, His Friends Nabbed Over Fake Kidnap To Defraud Parents Of 20 Million Naira

The police in Delta say they have arrested a teenage boy, Ade Segun alongside his friends, Precious and Nonso for allegedly faking his abduction with the intention to extort N20 million from his parents.

The police said Segun was nabbed with friends who allegedly took part in the fake abduction.

Upon the news of his kidnap, Segun’s parents, called Warri headquarters to report his abduction.

According to the police spokesperson in Warri, Bright Edafe to journalists, the kidnappers demanded N20 million and not 2 million he erroneously stated on the micro blogging platform, Twitter before Segun’s release.

He further noted that a woman police played along, pretending to want to pay the ransom which brought about the arrest.

Sharing the photos of the teenage boys, the police spokesperson said: “The suspect, Ade Segun, planned his own kidnapped alongside two of his friends, Precious and Nonso, called Ade’s parent, and demanded the sum of #2,000,000. The parent reported at the police station in Warri, where a woman police played along, pretending to pay the ransom money.

“When the undercover policemen got to the location, they laid ambush and one of them precious came to pick the money, he was rounded up and arrested, he took them to the hideout where Ade and his other friend were arrested and confessed that it was all planned.”