‘I Swallowed My Pride And Called Zeb Ejiro’ – Ufuoma McDermott Celebrates 20 Years In Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott, has recounted her 20 years of journey in the Nollywood industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via Instagram on Friday narrated how she met veteran Nigerian filmmaker and producer, Zeb Ejiro.

According to her, she had envisaged going to Hollywood anytime she considers acting, however, things turned out differently.

The Delta state-born actress said she swallowed her pride and called Ejiro after bragging she would not join Nollywood and one month after the call she made her debut in acting.

Ufuoma added she is thankful to Zeb and everyone who has contributed to her sojourn in the film industry.

She wrote: “In October 2022, I met Zeb Ejiro at the office of a big brand manager. I was excited as I grew up watching almost everything he had produced and directed. He in turn stated that I would do well acting in Nigerian films. I took offense and said ‘Sir, when I decide to start acting, I’ll go straight to Hollywood. He handed me his card and responded calmly but clearly ‘Please remember me when you get there.

“2023, I had finished my year abroad at the French village Badagry but due to the just concluded AUU strike, I couldn’t resume my final year as my mates in other disciplines had not finished their 3rd year. There was no modeling or ushering jobs to keep me busy.

“I swallowed my pride and picked Zeb Ejiro’s card. A month after that call; 20 years ago, I started in my first Nollywood production, produced and directed by Zeb Ejiro. I celebrate Zev and every single person who has contributed to this journey of my sojourn as an actor, writer, producer and director.

“It’s been 20 years… In bravery & fears I haven’t gotten here alone. Many people have sown, I have been hurt Others, I’ve hurt.

“I have learnt lessons from situations & persons. Still on this journey, I pray my path be sunny. This heart is grateful. This girl is thankful”