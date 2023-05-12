10th NASS: Throw The Contest Open Just Like You Did The Presidential Primary Polls – Tinubu Loyalist To APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been told to throw the contest of the 10th National Assembly leadership open like it did during the party’s presidential primary election.

Naija News reports that this was the position of the National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network (TSN), Engr Kailani Muhammad.

Muhammad, who is the Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups said zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership will spell doom for the party.

According to him,senators must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to vote for an aspirant of their choice.

Earlier in the week, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) endorsed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for the seats of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. The ruling party also endorsed Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

However, Muhammad at a press briefing on Thursday said : “We must allow the free will of choice by the senators-elect to flourish. The senators must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to vote aspirants of their choice at the senate chamber because democracy demands it.”

Speaking further he said the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, could not take Nigeria back to the Stone Age on his call for return to the 1963 constitution.

Muhammad noted that the state governors were responsible for the current state of under-development in the country, especially in mismanaging the fortunes of the local governments.