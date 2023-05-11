Photos/Videos Of Atiku At Presidential Election Tribunal Emerges

The photos and videos of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Thursday, have emerged.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President who arrived around 8:35 am, is in court to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku and the PDP are contesting the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The PDP flagbearer is seeking, among other things, the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the former vice president filed an application for live coverage of the day-to-day proceedings of the election tribunal on his petition.

Atiku was accompanied by the PDP acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagum; former Governor of Cross Rivers state, Liyel Imoke; PDP spokesman, Debo Ologungba, and the party’s governorship candidate in the upcoming Kogi State election, Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

See the photos below.