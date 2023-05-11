INEC To Publish Credentials Of Dino Melaye, Uzodinma, Diri, Tasks Nigerians On What To Do

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to publish the list and credentials of governorship candidates for Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi State in the November elections.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made this known in a statement on Thursday, signed by the national commission and chairman of voter education, Festus Okoye.

According to INEC, the personal particulars of the gubernatorial candidates will be published on Friday, May 12, at its state headquarters and local governments where the elections will hold.

The electoral body also disclosed that 18 political parties nominated candidates for the Kogi governorship election, while 17 submitted their candidate names for Imo and Bayelsa polls.

It further urged Nigerians to visit its state and local governments headquarters to scrutinize the credentials of the governorship candidates.

INEC added that political parties had uploaded the names of the candidates and their running mates on the commission’s Candidate Nomination Portal.

Meanwhile, the popular candidates in the forthcoming elections are Dino Melaye, Hope Uzodinma, and Douye Diri.

While Melaye is a former senator and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Diri is the Bayelsa state incumbent governor, seeking re-election.

Just like Diri, governor of Imo state and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uzodinma is also seeking a second term in office.