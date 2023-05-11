Five Suspected IPOB, ESN Members Killed In Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has boasted about the synergy between its operatives and troops of the Nigerian Army, other security agencies, including vigilantes, following the killing of five persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In the bid to rid the Southeast region of insurgents, the police command said the criminal suspects were engaged on Wednesday at about 3 pm by joint security forces in a village, Akwaihedi, Nnewi south, a border town between Imo and Anambra State, where they accosted a deadly gang of five operating on motorbikes.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, who disclosed details of the operation at a press conference on Wednesday night, said the suspected IPOB/ESN members were en route to Anambra for a planned attack/operation.

“The operatives engaged the assailants, neutralized five of the gang members, and recovered two rocket launchers, four Ak47 rifles, one automatic pump action, four magazines, eight live ammunition, police berets, charms and other incriminating items,” Echeng told journalists on Wednesday night, Naija News understands.

Narrating the achievements of the police in the state, Echeng said the battle against insurgents in Anambra State was focused, and it would remain sustained until such a time security stability was fully restored in the state.

“There were some major positive developments today, 10/5/2023; following so much credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra, we have identified some of their criminal hideouts/camps.

“The Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu in the earlier hours of today, while in an attempt to rescue two of the kidnapped Victims stormed into a camp at ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi LGA, neutralized two of the armed men, recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms which comprises of Police and military.

“We want to state categorically that the synergy of police, military, other security agencies and vigilantes has helped immensely in the tackle and fight against the insurgents in the state. For us today, this is a big positive one that happen to avert a major planned attack in the State.

“I urge everyone to cue in and continue to support the security agencies and the State government to bring security stability to the state. Kudos to all the security agencies who have been in constant onslaught against these criminal elements in the state,” Nigerian Tribune quoted the Police Commissioner saying.