APC Zoning Crisis: They Have Left The North-Central With Nothing – Gagdi Laments 

One of the aspirants for the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has also joined a host of others to kick against the zoning arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the APC chieftain from Plateau State in the North Central, the region has been left with nothing concerning the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Gagdi made his submission while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Naija News learnt.

The lawmaker said with the APC zoning arrangement, the North Central geopolitical zone has been short-changed.

Gagdi submitted that his agitations are not really about him personally, but more about fairness, justice and equity more than his personal ambition of becoming the 10th Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He stated that “How can you have representation from all the geopolitical zones in Nigeria except one that has done well for the party? The North-Central is not represented there and the North-Central has five state governors. We won five states in addition to that fact that from 2015 there is no state that has not produced two term governor for the APC.

“At one time or another, the North-Central geopolitical zone has had eight years of APC administration from 2015 till date, is that a zone that you will say you will not zone anything to?

“It’s not even about me; it’s about fairness, it’s about equity, it’s about justice, one of the presiding officers should be in the North-West as our bother’s keepers, then the other one should be in the North-Central. It will mean that there will be a trinity of representation in terms of offices that have capacity.

“They have now left the North-Central without any of the elective presiding offices and all the presiding officers that have been given to Northern Nigeria is given to one zone and we begin to ask ourselves, has our performance to the election of the President (Elect) been belittled? If any Nigerian thinks that having Deputy Senate President and Speaker from North-West is okay then he is not being fair.”

Recall that the APC on Monday announced its zoning arrangements to favour Godswill Akpabio from the South-South for Senate President and Senator Barau Jibrin from the North-West for the post of Deputy Senate President.

While the Speaker of the House of Representatives was proposed to Abbass Tajudeen from the North-West, while Benjamin Kalu from the South-East was preferred for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.