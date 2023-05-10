VIDEO: Reactions As Mammoth Crowd Storm Ikeja Passport Office

A viral video showing the huge number of Nigerians at the Ikeja passport office has sparked mixed reactions online.

Naija News reports that the country has experienced a high increase of people leaving the country in search of a greener pasture due to the situation of the country.

Reacting to the mammoth crowd at the Ikeja Immigration office, many netizens expressed displeasure over how Nigerians still experience difficulties in accessing their passports while it is without stress in other countries.

Some also claimed that more Nigerians would leave the country after the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

twenty1_savege wrote: It beats me that everything that has to do with collection of any sort in the country must be thru the analog way

ebukadeyforu wrote: The most unfortunate and funniest thing here is that if you run a background check on everyone here 60% of those that voted for mr agbado and roasted corn are amongst them

chinwesplendor wrote: If they swear tinubu in, Na that time the real japa go start. This crowd is small compared to the incoming crowd after may29

ivpaisly wrote: Who wan stay for this Tinubu regime??? While waiting for Obi to claim his mandate. You need to have 2nd option….Tinubu regime is gonna be suffer pro max from Buhari own…

teeto_olayeni wrote: This Particular office,them go too frustrate you. E go shock you say you go reach there by 6am and person wey reach there by 2pm go fess you leave there

locjwerry wrote: Something that’s easy and cheaper in less populated states

jemaluezu wrote: If you haven’t suffered to collect anything from Government office, it will not be legit

omalichatochi wrote: Where dem wan run go? Make them wait for APC naa

patrician wrote: Come to Festac, this one is small na abi ikoyi. every morning before 8 am que everywhere