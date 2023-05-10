Senate Presidency: North-Central Lawmakers Reject APC Consensus List

Senators-elect from the North-Central region, representing various political parties, have disagreed with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the zoning plans for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

Naija News had earlier reported that APC in its zoning arrangements endorsed Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate and Barau Jibrin as his deputy.

Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu were chosen as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

The North-Central senator-elects, however, wrote an open letter to APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, rejecting the zoning plans due to their exclusion.

They stated that only the North-Central geopolitical zone did not produce a presiding officer.

The letter, titled “Resolution of the North Central Caucus of the 10th Senate on NASS Leadership Zoning,” was signed by 18 senators-elect.

The lawmakers include Mohammed Musa (Niger East); Ashiru Oyelola (Kwara South); Sadiq Umar (Kwara North); Mustapha Saliu (Kwara Central) and Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

Others are Abba Moro (Benue South); Godiya Akwashiki (Nassarawa North); Ahmed Wadada (Nassarawa West); Ireti Kingibe (FCT); Sunday Steve (Kogi West); Ohere Abubakar (Kogi Central), and Peter Jiya (Niger South).

They also included Napoleon Bali (Plateau South); Mwadkion Davou (Plateau North); Diket Plang (Plateau Central); Mohammed O. Onawo (Nasarawa South); Emmanuel M. Udende (Benue East) and Titus Zam (Benue West).

The letter reads, “We the North-Central senators-elect caucus met on Monday the 8th May 2023 and resolved as follows:

“That the North-Central as a geopolitical zone in Nigeria has paid its dues in the political stability of the country and shall continue to do so, but where we see an open denial of our rights and privileges, we will have no option than to voice out in the interest of the zone and it’s people we represent.

“It is pertinent to know that we are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

“This can only happen if fairness, equity and justice are ensured. It is on record that the North Central gave the APC 41 per cent of her votes to victory, hence we equally deserve it as others.

“Our caucus reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and we are not pleased and comfortable with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country (North-West), we hereby reject it.

“The convention has always been that the six geopolitical zones of the country will have one each of the six positions.

“Now that the South West and North East have produced the President-elect and Vice President-Elect respectively, it is only fair and natural that the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives should be shared amongst the other four geopolitical zones, that is the North Central, South-South, South East and North West.

“Sequel to the above, we as a caucus are calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately retract its earlier decision which schemes us out of the power-sharing formula of the Country and cede the position of the Deputy Senate President to the North Central Zone to ensure fairness, equity and justice for a smooth 10th Senate.”